Revenue documents to be door-delivered to farmers from Mar. 12

March 10, 2022

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that revenue documents such as Caste, Income, Pahani, Map and Mutation Certificates will be delivered to the doorsteps of farmers or owners for free starting from Mar.12.

Announcing this at the Legislative Council during question hour yesterday, Ashoka said that the Revenue Department is collecting Rs.15 for issuing 4 pages of Pahani record and Rs.2 extra per page there onwards, while Rs.25 is collected for a copy of Mutation Certificate.

Pointing out that the Depart-ment has earned a revenue of Rs.173 crore in the five-year period from 2017 to 2022, he clarified that there is no plan as yet to issue all revenue records for free. However, there is a rule that farmers should be issued certificates and records for free once in five years, the Minister said.

Hence the Government is only implementing this rule by issuing records for free, which will be launched on Mar.12, he added.

Noting that 45 lakh families in the State will be benefited by the initiative, he said that 800 surveyors have been appointed to dispose off over a lakh pending applications related to land records and added that 800 more surveyors would be recruited for the purpose.

Pointing out that there are 719 Atal Janasnehi Kendras in the State, Ashoka said that massive changes are being brought in land survey, mapping and documentation procedures, thus benefiting the large number of farmers.