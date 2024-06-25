BAI distributes prizes to winners of Environment Month contest

As part of World Environment Month, Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, conducted an on-the-spot drawing and painting competition in city for school children on June 16 with the theme “Global Warming / Plastic Menace.” The contest was held in different categories: Group A – 5th, 6th & 7th standard; Group B – 8th, 9th & 10th standard. About 250 children participated in the competition. Magician Raj Bhat’s magic show was the main attraction. Ashwin Kumar and Anuradha Girish, the guest judges, gave away prizes to nine winners. The prize winners are seen with (sitting from left) S. Shashiraj, World Environment Month Celebration (WEMC) Organising Committee Secretary; V. Srinath, WEMC Organising Committee Chairman; Ashwin Kumar, Guest Judge; A.S. Yoganarasimha, Chairman, BAI Mysore Centre 2024-25; Anuradha Girish, Guest Judge and Ramadevi Srikanth, Spoorthi President 2024-25; (standing from left): C.S. Srikanth, BAI Member; Jahnavi Dinesh, Spoorthi Hon. Secretary 2024-25; Kavitha Gururaj and Lalitha Mohan, Spoorthi Members; K.L. Gururaj, C.U. Divakar, B. Rajesh Darira, Prasanna Kumar, Sandhya Dinesh, Sandhya Venkateshprasad and Savitha Rao, WEM Coordinators & Spoorthi Members.
Recent Comments