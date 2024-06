June 25, 2024

Kambeyanda Jaaji Monnamma (76), wife of late Mani Belliappa (Haleri) and a resident of KHB Colony in Hootagalli here, passed away last evening in city.

She is survived by two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage this morning, according to family sources.