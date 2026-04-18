Balamuri, Edamuri ENTRY BANNED

April 18, 2026

79 people drown between 2015 & 2026

Ban blocks summer water thrills

Mysore/Mysuru: Srirangapatna Tahsildar has imposed restrictions on public entry to Balamuri and Edamuri waterfalls along River Cauvery in Srirangapatna, following a rise in drowning incidents and safety violations ahead of the summer holiday rush.

Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate S. Chethana Yadav issued prohibitory orders banning visitors to these spots. The order came into effect on Apr. 16 and will remain in force until further notice.

Located about 15 kms from Mysuru, Balamuri and Edamuri have long drawn tourists and local visitors. The river stretches here are known for strong and unpredictable currents. Officials say the sites have increasingly turned into death traps with more than 79 people having drowned at these locations between 2015 and 2026.

A popular picnic spot

Balamuri, in particular, attracts large crowds. The waterfall, formed by a concrete barrier across the river, offers a scenic view, especially when water is released from the KRS Dam.

But officials and residents warn that the force of the water during such releases is intense and those venturing onto the barrier risk being swept downstream onto sharp rocks and boulders.

Despite repeated warnings, visitors often enter the water. Officials said, even minor negligence while wading or playing in the river has proved fatal in several cases.

The restrictions follow repeated instances of tourists ignoring safety advisories. Large groups, including students on vacation, have been seen venturing into dangerous stretches despite whirlpools and strong currents.

An incident on Apr. 12, in which a youth reportedly drowned after entering the water on a challenge, has added to concerns.

Residents, concerned by recurring tragedies, have been urging stricter measures and better awareness. Although security personnel are deployed and make regular announcements, these are often ignored.

Poor compliance

Authorities have installed warning boards at vulnerable points and put up banners highlighting the risks. However, compliance remains poor, with many visitors choosing to disregard advisories.

Officials also pointed out that the areas have increasingly seen public drinking and unruly behaviour, adding to safety concerns.

The restrictions are being enforced under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Home Guards have been stationed at entry points to turn away visitors, while KRS Police are monitoring the area while the ban is in force.