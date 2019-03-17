Ballahalli farmers to stage demonstration in city on Mar.19
Mysuru: Accusing the State Government of forcible acquisition of land for its proposed Ballahalli Layout, by making amendments to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, farmers, under the banner of ‘Ballahalli Ulisi Horata Samiti,’ will stage a demonstration in front of MUDA office on JLB Road here on Mar.19. Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, KRRS (Kodihalli Chandrashekar Faction) State Secretary Dr. Guruprasad said that the farmers will march in a rally from Mahatma Gandhi’s bust, opposite City Law Courts Complex, to MUDA office at 11 am on Mar.19, where the demonstration will be staged.

Accusing the State Government of making amendments to the Act so as to enable it to acquire fertile lands at Ballahalli and surrounding villages such as Ramanahundi, Beerihundi, Salundi, Gavalli, Kumarabeedu, Badagalahundi, Maratikyathanahalli etc., he warned the Government against forcible                                           acquisition of land.

