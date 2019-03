Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested four persons on charges of assaulting employees of a private firm in a drunken state on Friday night at Koorgalli Industrial Area.

While the arrested are Bharath, Suman, Chandru and Venkatesh, the employees of a private firm who were assaulted are Lokesh and his friends. The accused are said to have told the Police that they assaulted Lokesh and his friends for staring at them.

The accused have been remanded to Judicial custody.