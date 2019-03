Mysuru: In a classic case of mistrust, Sunitha, 48, wife of Dilip Kumar and a resident of Yaraganahalli, was arrested by Alanahalli Police for allegedly burgling her neighbour’s house and making away with gold jewels worth Rs.1.15 lakh and Rs.30,000 in cash.

During interrogation, the Police learnt that Sunitha used to frequent her neighbour’s house and managed to get the house key duplicated.

A complaint was lodged by the victim with Alanahalli Police on Mar.12 regarding the theft in her house. The Police have recovered the cash and jewels from the accused.