Two motorcyclists killed in hit-and-run case

Mandya: Two youths travelling on a motorcycle were killed on-the-spot when their two-wheeler was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on Maddur-K.M. Doddi Road late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (22) and Kishore (22), both residents of HKV Nagar in Maddur town.

Sunil and Kishore were travelling on Maddur-K.M. Doddi Road to attend a wedding reception at K.M. Doddi, when they were fatally knocked down from behind by an unidentified Maruti Designer Car near Hunnanadoddi at about 9.30 pm, it is learnt.

K.M. Doddi Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

March 17, 2019

