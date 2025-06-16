Bamboo craft is no longer old-fashioned

June 16, 2025

Artisans address raw material shortage, redefine tradition for modern markets

Mysuru: Bamboo artisans were once predicted to have a bleak future, as more attractive alternatives made of plastic, porcelain, fibre, steel and aluminium offered stiff competition, making bamboo products seem old-fashioned.

However, through sheer perseverance and skill, local artisans have overturned that prediction by infusing sophistication into their craftsmanship, creating fresh demand for their products.

Though bamboo products are traditionally rooted, they are now in demand after being adapted to modern tastes.

People continue to buy them despite their slightly higher prices. Bamboo caters to various domestic needs — Baagina Mora, baskets, handicrafts, bamboo sticks, bookshelves, easy chairs, cots and more were once common household items.

While these were gradually replaced by plastic, porcelain, fibre and metal alternatives, leading to a decline in bamboo’s popularity, the craft has seen a revival as consumers, both urban and rural, rediscover its appeal. At one point, bamboo products were even said to be on the verge of extinction.

Shortage to steady supply

Earlier, manufacturers sourced bamboo from forests to produce domestic goods. However, when Forest Departments restricted unauthorised access, it seemed to confirm the looming decline of the industry. Instead, the bamboo shortage spurred farmers to cultivate bamboo as a lucrative cash crop, ensuring a steady supply.

Today, bamboo artisans source raw materials directly from farmers, establishing a reliable supply chain. This, combined with their refined craftsmanship, has revitalised the cottage industry.

Kamala, a bamboo artisan selling at Bamboo Bazaar, says, “Our products are handmade without machines and remain in high demand. There is no threat to our business.”

Yet, artisans worry about the future. The younger generation shows little interest in continuing the tradition, preferring education and other professions. “We hope our craft ends with us, letting the next generation pursue their chosen paths,” they say.