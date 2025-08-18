Bamboo craft struggles for space in city markets

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Medar community, known for its traditional bamboo craftsmanship, has been creating household articles for decades. Their products — winnows, baskets, brooms, flower vases and more — continue to find use in homes across the State and country. Yet, despite their artistry, the community lacks proper spaces to sell their wares.

Bamboo weavers are often seen working along city footpaths, exposed to rain, sun and cold. Even as lifestyles evolve with technology, the Medars continue their age-old tradition, earning a livelihood solely through the sale of bamboo products.

Unlike shop-based trades, their craft requires public display to attract customers, making footpaths their only viable marketplace.

Economically backward and unable to afford high rents in prime areas, these artisans rely on roadside visibility for business. Sudden rains force them to cover their products with plastic or tarpaulins to prevent damage — often unsuccessfully.

Community members argue that authorities, who have already built dedicated spaces for flower vendors on Valmiki Road, should consider similar facilities for bamboo weavers, enabling them to grow financially and pass on their craft to future generations.

Dependency for survival

“We have been creating bamboo products for the past three decades and our families depend entirely on this craft for survival. Protecting the products is a challenge as we have no shelter. When it rains, not only do we suffer financial losses, but we also lose time spent on making the products. Providing us proper spaces will help us greatly,” said Tayamma, a bamboo weaver.

“I have been weaving bamboo for six years. Earlier, I sold handicraft items, but after my husband’s death, this is my only source of income. The Government should consider the needs of small vendors like us and provide shops at suitable locations across the city,” said Mangalamma, another bamboo weaver.

“It is a big challenge for us to protect our products during the rainy season. We need a proper place to sell our products. Providing shops in visible areas would help attract customers,” added Lakshmi Shivakumar, one more bamboo weaver.