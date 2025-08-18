Justice Nagamohandas Commission Report: Senior Advocate demands implementation in toto

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior city advocate S. Arun Kumar, who is also the President of Samaajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike, has urged the State Government to take a firm decision on fully implementing the Justice Nagamohandas Commission report on inner reservation quota at the special State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Aug. 19.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru yesterday, Arun Kumar alleged that certain vested interest groups are conspiring against the Commission’s report.

Warning the Government of a large-scale agitation if implementation is delayed or diluted, he stressed that those with social commitment and human values should not oppose the recommendations.

“The ‘Madiga’ SC community population is seven lakh more than that of the ‘Holeya’ SC community in the State. This has been confirmed by the A.J. Sadashiva Commission, Kantharaju Commission and Madhuswamy reports. Yet, it is the ‘Holeya’ community that has largely reaped the benefits of the reservation all these years. Justice must be rendered to the ‘Madiga’ community through the implementation of the Nagamohandas Commission report. Under no circumstances should the ‘Holeya’ community be clubbed with the ‘Madiga’ group,” he asserted.

Terming it “ridiculous” that those who had earlier welcomed the constitution of the Nagamohandas Commission are now opposing its report, Arun Kumar questioned the sudden change in their stance.

He also pointed out that the ‘Periya’ or ‘Periyan’ community, closely associated with leather work, shares the same traditional vocation as the ‘Madiga’ community. Similarly, he criticised attempts to create confusion over communities such as ‘Adi Dravida’, ‘Adi Karnataka’, and ‘Adi Andhra’, noting that clear records exist on these matters. He challenged opponents of the report to an open debate.

Alleging that senior Dalit leaders such as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa are “waiting for an opportunity to play the Dalit card” to become the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar reiterated his warning that the ‘Madiga’ community would hit the streets if the State Cabinet fails to implement the Nagamohandas Commission report in its entirety.

Vedike office-bearers M. Shivakumar, M. Dasaiah, Boodithittu Rajendra, S. Malappa Kurki, M.R. Surendra Kumar, Siddaiah and Mallaraj were also present at the press meet.