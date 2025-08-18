Ganesha arrives in unique avatars

August 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is preparing to celebrate the twin festivals of Goddess Gowri and Lord Ganesha with traditional fervour and devotion on Aug. 26 and 27, which fall in the ‘Bhadrapada’ month of the Hindu calendar.

The Gowri festival, observed for the well-being and prosperity of families, will precede the Ganesha festival, celebrated to invoke Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the removal of obstacles.

Idols of both deities are typically brought home a day in advance, amidst much fanfare.

On Gowri festival day, the idol is installed on a decorated platform and worshipped with special rituals.

The following day, Lord Ganesha’s idol is installed, flanked by banana plant stems, and adorned with flowers before being offered special pujas, Vedic chanting and the ‘mahamangalarathi.’

Mysuru, renowned for celebrating the Ganesha festival with grandeur, is also home to the Kumbara community, skilled artisans who make traditional Gowri and Ganesha idols.

Following the State Government’s ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, eco-friendly clay idols have already filled markets across the city, with residents placing advance orders to secure the best designs for their homes, layouts and streets.

Large Ganesha idols, ranging from 6 to 10 feet, have been drawing crowds in areas like Vontikoppal, Vijayanagar and Kalidasa Road.

This year’s collection includes idols made from stone work, paper moulds and clay, showcasing Lord Ganesha in unique forms — seated on a lotus, accompanied by a peacock, alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji, or even mounted on a horse.

I have been selling Ganesha idols for the past 15 years near Sri Chandramoulishwara Temple in Vontikoppal. The idols are brought from Kolar and Bengaluru and sold here for prices ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000. We do not encourage the sale of PoP idols.

—Srinivas (Uppi), a local vendor

We have about 60 unique, eco-friendly idols made from stone work, paper moulds and clay. Prices range from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 35,000.

—Puneeth, a vendor at the Kumbarakoppal market