‘Ban liquor sales till lockdown ends’

May 9, 2020

KPCC Women’s Wing to file PIL on Monday

Wearing black face masks and holding placards, they stage symbolic protest

Mysore/Mysuru: The Women’s Wing of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has sought a ban on liquor sales till the lockdown ends.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Office near City Railway Station this noon, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath said that she will be filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Court in this regard on Monday.

Though COVID-19 cases was increasing day-by-day in the State, the State Government has permitted the sale of liquor just to fill the State Treasury, she said and added that customers at many liquor shops were not maintaining social distance and questioned whether the virus would not affect them.

Stating that the State Government has also given permission for sale of liquor at bars, restaurants and pubs, Dr. Pushpa Amarnath said that it would have a very bad impact on middle class and poor families who are already suffering without jobs.

Allowing liquor sales would only worsen the families who are now taking loans to buy groceries and other essential commodities, she said. The male members of such families would now indulge in pledging the gold ornaments of their family to purchase liquor which would lead to further disturbances in many families, she observed.

The Congress women members expressed their displeasure by wearing black face masks and also staged a symbolic protest by holding placards outside the Congress Office.

City Congress Women’s Wing President Pushpalatha T.B. Chikkanna, Rural President Latha Siddashetty, former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Deputy Mayor Pushpavalli and others were present at the press meet.

City Congress President R. Murthy, former Mayor T.B. Chikkanna, Congress leader Raju and others took part in the symbolic protest.