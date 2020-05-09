Public opinion must be sought before implementing Excel Plant project: MLA
Public opinion must be sought before implementing Excel Plant project: MLA

May 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has said that before the waste is cleared from the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) in Vidyaranyapuram under any project, public opinion must be sought.

 “I have been fighting for this issue for many years and I have not indulged in a verbal spat with anyone but have brought to light the problem faced by the people in front of Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. I have booked cases against Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Green Tribunals regarding the issue,” he said.

The MCC had even filed an affidavit in the Tribunals saying that the waste issue will be solved. “People of Mysuru have seen my work on this front and I am the MLA representing the Constituency under which comes the Excel Plant but I was not informed about the visit of Mysuru DC and MCC team to Zigma Plant in Nagpur. Public opinion must be sought if the waste disposal is carried out under any new project,” he said, making no bones about his displeasure.

“To mitigate the waste collection in Vidyaranyapuram, 110 acres of land has been purchased in Rayanakere and 7.5 lakh tonnes have been filled to the land and 5,000 saplings have been planted. Rs. 85 lakh has been spent on covering the mounds of waste. Still, waste continues to pour in to Vidyaranyapuram plant and I have staged protest regarding the issue,” he added.

