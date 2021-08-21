In Briefs

Ban orders imposed around CET exam centres on Aug. 28 & 29

August 21, 2021

With the Karnataka Examination Authority scheduled to conduct CET-2021 (Common Entrance Test for admission to professional courses barring Medical and Dental courses in Karnataka) on Aug.28 and 29, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the District Magistrate, has imposed prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres in the city and district on these two days. All photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres have been ordered to shut down on the dates of the exam.

