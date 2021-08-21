‘No grace marks for private students in PU supplementary exam’

In Briefs

August 21, 2021

Even as the second PU supplementary exam for private and repeater students began on Thursday amidst the COVID pandemic, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that no grace marks will be awarded in the supplementary exam.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Nagesh said that most of the students appearing for the supplementary exam are private candidates and repeaters and only a few students who rejected the PU Board’s results of the annual exam (2020-21) announced last month, are taking the exam. Asserting that there will be no grace marks in the supplementary exam as the examinees have got enough time for studies during lockdown, the Minister said that the exam, which concludes on Sept. 3, is being held with all COVID safety and precautionary measures. Referring to the start of offline classes from Aug. 23 for standards 9 to 12, Nagesh said that revisional classes will be held for the first fifteen days for students appearing for physical classes as students have lost nearly one-and-half-year of school classes.

