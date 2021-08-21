GTTC invites applications for training and courses

August 21, 2021

Under the Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY), the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) has invited applications from eligible students for admission to short term training and Post-Diploma courses.

The admission is open for poor and unemployed candidates who have passed SSLC, PUC, Diploma and BE (Mechanical). The free training is available in trades such as Turner, Miller, Grinder, Fitter, Mechanical Assembly, CNC Programming, Machine Design, CAD-CAM, solid works, MCAM, Pro-E, IOT, PDV, Mechatronics, RPT, Robotics, Renewable Energy etc. Admission is also open for one-year Post-Diploma in Tool Design and Tool Room Machinist courses. However, these courses carry a fee.

Interested candidates can register their names online through the website [http://www.kaushalkar.com] before Sept. 16. The age limit for General Category candidates is 16 to 35 years and for SC/ST, 16 to 45 years. Application fee: Rs. 125 for SC/ST; Rs. 250 for others. For details, visit GTTC located in Belagola Industrial Area, off KRS Road, Mysuru or call Ph: 0821-2582750 or Mob: 91416-29598 or 99454-42654 or 99454-79700.