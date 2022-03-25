Banks to be shut from Mar. 26 to Apr. 3

March 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Banks across the country will be shut for several days starting from Mar.26 and ending with Apr. 3 as there are many holidays coming in between.

Meanwhile, the All India Bank Employees Association has called for a nationwide two-day strike on Mar. 28 and 29 to oppose the Government’s move to privatise public sector banks and introduction of Banking Laws Amendment Bill-2021. The Banks will be closed on Mar. 26 on account of fourth Saturday and on Mar. 27 being a Sunday. With several Bank Employee Unions calling for a general strike on Mar. 28 and 29, banking services on these days too will be affected.

After working on Mar.30 and 31, the Banks will again close down on Apr. 1 due to closure of annual accounts; Apr. 2 for Ugadi and Apr. 3 being a Sunday.