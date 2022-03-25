734 candidates get appointment letters: Janaspandana Trust holds 2-day Udyoga Mela

March 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Udyoga Mela (Job Fair), organised by Janaspandana Trust at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar, concluded on Tuesday.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, who is also the President of the Trust, said that 734 candidates were given appointment letters on the spot and another 1,123 candidates have been selected for various posts and they too will get employment after giving them training. He informed that more than 15,000 people have got jobs during the Job Melas conducted by Janaspandana Trust during the past 17 years.

Training for selected candidates will be given by HR Departments of respective companies and they will be appointed after interview and skill test, Somashekar said and added that this year’s Job Mela, arranged in a short span of time, has brought happiness to both employers and employees.

Congress leader Srinath Babu and Job Mela organisers Udaykumar, Nagesh, Gunashekar, Harish Naidu,Vasanthkumar and others were present at the Mela.