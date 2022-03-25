‘Issue Saaguvali chits in 10-km radius of urban limits’
News

‘Issue Saaguvali chits in 10-km radius of urban limits’

March 25, 2022

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure over the Revenue Department’s action of not issuing ‘Saaguvali’ chits (Letter of cultivation) to farmers who own lands in 10 km radius of urban areas, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has urged the Government to issue Saaguvali chits to farmers in urban areas who have been cultivating land for generations.

Speaking during the debate on Budget at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, GTD citing an example, said that areas such as Kumbarakoppal, Manchegowdanakoppal and Kannegowdana Koppal in Mysuru which were  villages decades ago, have not come under the City Corporation limits and urged the Government to issue letter of cultivation to farmers in urban areas to cultivate land, which are under cultivation for generations.

Suggesting the Government to allow half of urban  land holdings of farmers for cultivation and keep for itself the other half for usage as burial grounds, play grounds or such other public utilities, GTD asked the Government to abolish the rule that does not allow issuance of ‘Saaguvali Chit’ to farmers in 10 km radius of urban areas.

Lauding the Revenue Minister for launching ‘Jilladhikari Nade Halligala Kadege,’ the MLA wanted the Government to ensure a 7-hour (3 hours during day and 4 hours during night) uninterrupted  three-phase power supply for pumpsets of farmers so that they can sufficiently irrigate their land.

Recalling his village stays when he was the Mysuru District Minister, G.T. Devegowda said that he undertook 235 village stays and visited 2,352 villages during which the officials disposed off 84,000 of the total 1.23 lakh applications that were received then.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching