Power tariff hike from April 1?

March 25, 2022

Bengaluru: Soon after the steep hike in edible oil, Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices, the Government in yet another blow to the common man, is all set to hike power tariff from Apr.1, with Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) exerting pressure on the Government for a steep tariff hike in order to overcome rising expenses of production, transmission and distribution.

With CESCOM, BESCOM, GESCOM, HESCOM and MESCOM submitting a proposal to the Government seeking a hike of Rs.1.50 to Rs.2 per unit for all category of consumers, the KERC (Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission) held public meetings across the State from Feb.14 to 28 to seek objections and suggestions.

Several organisations and Industrial bodies have urged the Government not to hike power tariff as people are yet to come out of the effects of COVID pandemic.

No power crisis during summer, asserts Minister

Even as ESCOMs are battling with rising operational costs, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said that there will be no power crisis during summer and as such there is no necessity of announcing power cuts.

Speaking at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Sunil Kumar said that the Government has taken measures for ensuring that there is no shortage of coal, which is vital for power production. Asserting that the State has excess energy, he said that Karnataka is now capable of selling power to other States. There is no question of either load shedding or unscheduled power cuts, he maintained.