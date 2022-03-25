Only one Toll Plaza in 60-km of National Highways

March 25, 2022

New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced in the Lok Sabha that there will be only one Toll Plaza for a distance of 60-km on National Highways and if there are more than one Toll Plaza, such facility will be closed down in the next three months.

In a video posted on his official twitter account, the Union Minister said, “It is illegal to have more than one Toll Plaza for a distance of 60 kms and I have told this many times. But it is running as we get money. Now, I assure this House that in the next three months, all additional Toll Plazas in that 60-km distance will be closed.”

Nitin Gadkari also said that India is making great progress in technology and that green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles. He reiterated that bringing the cost of green vehicles will be on par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Gadkari also highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and said that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in the National Capital.