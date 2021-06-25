Beds vacant at K.R. Hospital COVID Ward: Nodal Officer
June 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Strictly adhering to safety protocol given by experts and taking preventive measures can only reduce COVID mortality rate, opined Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Surgeon and Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Emergency Ward Bed Maintenance at K.R. Hospital.

Talking to SOM, he said the Hospital with the help of PG students has so far treated 3,500 Corona patients. The demand for bed has now reduced. Of the total 589 beds, only 228 are occupied and the rest was vacant. Now, there is no shortage of oxygen too. “During the peak of second wave people were struggling to get admission. I have seen patients gasping for breath. Fortunately, we have come out of pressure after two months and many people have returned home after recovery,” he said.

Dr. H.N. Dinesh

Dr. Dinesh said despite lockdown in force, still people injured in road mishaps, assaults and other cases were getting admitted to hospital. This shows  the apathy of citizens to follow Corona guidelines. Before blaming the Government for everything they must first follow certain precautions. “I had contracted the virus and spent 14 days in home quarantine. I am staying away from my kids for two months. Even children have understood the seriousness of this epidemic but the elders are showing negligence resulting in spike in cases,” he said.

