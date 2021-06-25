Two doses of vaccination for all before December end: Health Minister

June 25, 2021

Bengaluru: The State Government is determined to administer both the doses of Covid vaccine for all by December end, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to media after flagging off a special vaccination drive at State Bar Council here yesterday, he said the Government was taking all measures to vaccinate everyone by this December because vaccine was the only panacea for Corona. Otherwise they need to wear face masks all the time. But, if they do not want to wear it, then everyone must take vaccine, he said.

Govt. efforts

The Minister said the mortality rate has reduced in the State because of the stringent measures taken by the State Government during the second wave though there has been surge in Corona positive cases. The health infrastructure has been ramped up in the State in the last six months. Backlog vacancies of 1,760 medical officers have been filled which were due from last 25 years, he added.

The health sector at district level is being improved to tackle third wave based on recommendations of the committee headed by noted Cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty.

Dr. Sudhakar said some people were spreading rumours about the vaccine in social media. Unfortunately, people believe such information. The Government wants the citizens to trust only authenticated information from their side. As in the case of small pox, people took many years to trust the vaccine. Hepatitis-B vaccine took 20 years to arrive in India. But they were fast enough to invent vaccine for COVID-19 which was very effective on the contagion, he noted.

He said foreign vaccines were expensive but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing the indigenously-developed vaccine free of cost to everyone. People must be explained positively about the vaccine. The Government has taken steps to vaccinate one lakh advocates and their families. It has given priority to professionals who will be in contact with more number of people, he added.