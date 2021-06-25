Ex-CM warns Govt. against Delta Plus variant

June 25, 2021

Restrict international flights until 80% of the country is vaccinated

Coronavirus vaccines should be covered by ‘generic drugs’

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddharamaiah on Thursday said that even before the end of the second wave of Covid-19, the more dangerous Delta Plus virus started spreading rapidly in the country and is creating panic among the people.

In a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that the Centre and the State Governments have to take many steps to tackle this virus well before spreading to the masses.

He said it is advisable to restrict international flights until 80% of the country is vaccinated and to keep a close watch on the locations of the virus Delta Plus which are found in some parts of the country.

It is rapidly transforming into new mutant at this juncture and the Governments must vaccinate widely and freely through public campaigns, he said.

Siddharamaiah said vaccine-producing companies should be notified about Government and private vaccines every day.

According to the recommendations by the experts on the third wave, Private Hospitals have been ordered to accept vaccines from companies for a maximum of 10 days.

Siddharamaiah suggested that the patents on vaccines should first be waived off to produce enough vaccine for all the people in the next three to four months.

Coronavirus vaccines should be covered by ‘generic drugs’ and Governments should regulate production and distribution, he pointed out.

PM Modi intends to hold a ‘Cowin Global Conclave’ on June 30, he said adding that instead of holding a global convention of their achievements, PM Modi should demand world leaders to waive off patent on the Corona vaccines.