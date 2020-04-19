Believe It or Not! Incredible Mysuru Roads!!
Believe It or Not! Incredible Mysuru Roads!!

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Had you ever imagined that one day you will see your favourite and most-visited commercial hub in a form like this?  You have seen these roads in the heart of the city during peak hours and also cursed yourself for not getting a place to park your vehicles even after a merry-go-round of the surrounding lanes and bylanes.

Both Sayyaji Rao Road and D. Devaraja Urs Road witness heavy traffic on a daily basis and during vacations, there is utter chaos and traffic jam with commuters crisscrossing all the streets. But looking at these two arterial city roads these days during lockdown, wouldn’t you pray that these roads stay clear with no traffic snarls throughout the year, like they are today? The countrywide lockdown has pushed us indoors and turned the roads literally empty. And lo! This is how the roads look during lockdown.

Pics by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav

