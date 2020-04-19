Call of duty: Malavalli Dy.SP puts off her wedding

April 19, 2020

Mandya: At a time when VVIPs and people who once held high offices openly violate lockdown norms by holding large-scale weddings, here is a lady Police officer who, bound by the call of duty during the unprecedented time of nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus, has postponed her marriage. The Police officer can be a model for the high and mighty who care two hoots for rules and regulations.

M.J. Pruthvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, posted at Malavalli in Mandya district, was supposed to get married to Dyamappa Airani, an Indian Revenue Service officer, on May 5 at Dharwad and she had applied to go on leave during March end.

However, with the disease spreading from Mar. 15 she realised that any kind of gathering was not advisable. Further, lockdown was affecting the entire country. “It was then we decided not to hold the marriage,” Pruthvi said.

Pruthvi, native of Mysuru, was to marry Dyamappa at Sri B.D. Patil Convention Hall in groom’s native place of Dharwad. They planned a wedding reception on May 4 at the same venue. The would-be couple had planned for another reception at Police Bhavan in Mysuru on May 10. Now the would-be couple has decided to postpone the marriage to a future date.

“Going by COVID-19 situation everywhere, and particularly going by seriousness of the situation at Malavalli, we thought that even if we go for a simple marriage we will have to aggregate at least 100 people, which is not safe. So we decided to postpone the wedding,” she said.

“We managed to convince our family members too. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will decide on the date of our wedding,” she said. “We are required to be in the field. And, especially, in time like this, we have bigger responsibilities. We cannot afford to have the luxury of spending time with the family,” she said, adding that it’s been weeks since she visited her aged parents, who live in Mysuru

Interestingly, it is the first posting of Pruthvi after her completion of training in October 2019 at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru under the guidance of Vipul Kumar IPS who is the Director of KPA and IGP Southern Range.

She is also the recipient of Best lady probationer in the outdoor category during the passing out parade at KPA in October 2019. Pruthvi, who has done her BE in Electronics and Electricals at GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women in Mysuru, was selected through KAS exams in 2017.

She was posted as Dy.SP Malavalli subdivision in Mandya district in the end of October 2019.

Her fiancé, Dyamappa Airani, is an IRS officer who is currently holding the position of Deputy Commissioner, Customs and GST department, posted in Bengaluru.

Commending Pruthvi’s decision, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said, “It is a matter of pride to have such a courageous, efficient, honest model woman officer who is serving as Dy.SP Malavalli subdivision in Mandya district. Salute to the proud Police officer”