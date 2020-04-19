Lockdown relaxation in Mysuru: Authorities await government guidelines

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government yesterday (Apr. 18) making a U-turn just hours after announcing certain relaxations regarding COVID-19 lockdown from Apr. 20, the Mysuru District Administration is awaiting clarity from the Government regarding the guidelines.

Mysuru has been declared as Red Zone and if at all the lockdown rules have to be relaxed from Apr.20, it has to be done as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had announced relaxation of lockdown regulations in the State capital Bengaluru and non-hotspot districts from Apr. 20 on Saturday afternoon, withdrew the relaxation order within hours, following public outrage and stiff opposition from most quarters, even as COVID-19 positive cases continued to rise.

Subsequent to the Government’s U-turn on lockdown regulations relaxation, the District Administration is said to be in anticipation of updated guidelines by this evening, with the district being declared as Red Zone, it is reliably learnt.

However, according to some other sources, there will be no relaxation in lockdown regulations in Mysuru, as the district continues to reel under rising number of Coronavirus cases. But there are chances that IT-BT companies in the city will be allowed to work in staggered shifts with only 33 percent of the total staff and all the staff are required to compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Also, the staff must carry their ID cards for travelling to the office for work. The other regulations that are in place from Apr. 17 will continue with strict enforcement as usual and people will be allowed to travel in two-wheelers with only the rider from 6 am to 12 noon and thereafter only by walk till 6 pm, with a distance limit of 2 km from their homes, for purchase of fruits and vegetables and other essential groceries and articles.