‘Necessary facilities provided to Chamundi Hill GP Pourakarmikas’

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (GP) President Geetha has clarified that necessary facilities have been provided to the residents of Pourakarmika Colony at Chamundi Hill.

The GP President also stated that steps have been taken to issue Below Poverty Line (BPL) Cards to the Pourakarmika families and added that groceries to 14 families of the Colony having BPL Cards were given by Sri Mahabaladri Multipurpose Co-operative Society.

Continuing, Geetha said that after evicting the shops near Mahishasura statue, residents of Pourakarmika Colony namely Gopamma, Vijayakumar, Mahesh and Manikyam, have been provided with alternate shops and distribution letters have been given to them.

“There are more Pourakarmikas than required and there has been a problem to pay their salaries. The Gram Panchayat is not getting revenue due to lockdown. As businesses have been stopped, taxes from shops and Property Tax have not been collected, which has resulted in non-payment of February and March salaries. But approval has been sought from higher officials to deposit salaries through EFMS,” Geetha said and added that as there is Coronavirus scare, gloves, masks and soaps have been distributed to the workers.