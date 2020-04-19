Shelter Camp turns into a self-employment training centre

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Those who have lost their jobs and shelters following the nationwide lockdown have now been temporarily self-employed. People housed at shelter camps started by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in city are now learning the skills needed to self-employ.

For the past four days, those housed at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry are making paper covers. There are currently 93 people at this camp and everyone, except the elderly, are making paper covers from 10 am to 1 pm every day.

According to Credit-I, which is in charge of this shelter camp, 15-18 kg (over 1,000) paper covers are being prepared daily.

In association with Foward-K and Dhwani Foundation and under the guidance of MCC, various programmes are also organised at the shelter camp and people are encouraged to take up self-employment, said Credit-I Managing Trustee M.P. Harsha.

Bhanuprabha, a lawyer who visited the Choultry on Saturday, bought 5 kg paper covers at Rs.30 per kg. She also enquired about the well-being of those housed at the shelter camp and appreciated them for taking up the work of making paper covers.

“Those housed at these shelter camps will not be able to find work as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Hence, they have been trained in paper cover making to earn a modest income,” said Varsha adding that in the present situation, there is an increased demand for paper covers as provision stores, fruit and vegetable shops are open.