Jain Yuva Sanghtan buys 8,500 kg of watermelons from Mandya farmers

April 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Sthankvasi Jain Yuva Sanghtan, Mysuru, purchased 8,500 kg of watermelons from the farmers of Mandya under its Social Responsibility Initiative during COVID-19 war.

This stock of watermelon was unsold due to lockdown and thus, in order to help these farmers, Jain Yuvas purchased them.

About 5,000 kg of watermelons were fed to the cows sheltered at Mysore Pinjrapole Society, around 1,500 kg of watermelon was distributed in Jalapuri, 2,000 kg was distributed to the people housed at Nityotsava Choultry in Krishnamurthypuram, Guru Residency Choultry in Neeramballi and CITB Choultry in Siddartha Layout.

Also, 10 litres of sanitiser and 50 (N95) masks were donated to JSS Hospital in Mysuru for the benefit of the Doctors, Nurses and the patients.

These service activities are rendered by Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghatan President Rajan Baghmar, Vice- President Manohar Sankhla, Co-ordinator Navarathan Darla, Sunil Patva, Jambu Lodha, Goutham Gandhi, Deepak Bohra, Aravind Singhavi, Mahaveer Khabiya, Ramesh Kothari and other youths.