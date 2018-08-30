Bengaluru Corporators campaign for Suhail Baig in Mysuru
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporators Krishne Gowda and Zameer Sha, along with other Congress leaders, campaigning for MCC Ward No.25 Congress candidate Suhail Baig (with folded hands) at Kailaspuram in city yesterday.
