BJP MLA campaigns for Sharath Kumar in R.K. Nagar
Photo News

BJP MLA campaigns for Sharath Kumar in R.K. Nagar

K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas, along with BJP National Council Member B.P. Manjunath and others, canvassing for party candidate R.K. Sharath Kumar (in BJP stole) who is contesting from MCC Ward No.58 (Ramakrishnanagar) in city recently.

August 30, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Bengaluru Corporators campaign for Suhail Baig in Mysuru
MCC polls: Public campaign ends
Expelled from Congress for anti-party activities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching