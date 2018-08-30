Vote and Vote Right
Voice of The Reader

Vote and Vote Right

Sir,

The Urban Local Body elections are scheduled for Aug. 31 and the need of the hour is good leaders with intelligence and integrity.  It is unfortunate that good people are shying away from taking this responsibility. Moreso the young people.

The choice of candidates being made by established political parties is far from desirable. Winnability has become the only criteria and not the quality of the individual. This, combined with indifferent attitude of educated people, both criminal and undesirable elements are getting elected. And politics has become a lucrative business to amass wealth.

I hope the educated and well-informed people will take responsibility to come out and vote and vote to good individuals during the MCC elections. Remember, your vote to right people is the only hope to bring a change for the better.

– Ashvini Ranjan, Jayalakshmipuram, 28.8.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

August 30, 2018

RELATED POSTS

I want to vote only once, but…
Usher in a new era by voting in large numbers
Enforce traffic discipline at Rly. Station back gate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching