Usher in a new era by voting in large numbers

Sir,

Mysureans have an opportunity to usher in a new era by casting votes to those candidates who have pledged to implement some minimum policies like refusing to take commissions offered by contractors for work undertaken in their Wards, to promote digitisation of property tax, 24X7 water supply, preserving parks and lakes by ensuring all environmental laws are obeyed, proper implementation of building bye-laws and promote formation of Ward Committees.

Unless the educated votes in large numbers to neutralise the impact of vote banks driven by caste, money power and religion, Mysuru City Corporation will further fall into the hands of corrupt elements who in turn will destroy the city.

– Bhamy V. Shenoy, Mysuru, 28.8.2018

