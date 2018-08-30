I want to vote only once, but…

Sir,

The two Photo Voter Slips that were in my name were handed over to me by an official of Election Commission at my house on Aug. 28 along with other members’ slips of my household. According to these slips, I am entitled to vote twice in the MCC elections to be held on Aug.31.

I checked for veracity and found that my name appears at Sl.Nos.332 and 333 of the Voters list of Polling Station 257, Ward 25 – Tilaknagar. Even during 2014 General Elections I had received two slips and had made the official record this error with a request to delete one entry. But the requisite correction does not appear to have been carried out.

During 2014 and subsequent elections, as Convener of Voters Awareness Movement I had assisted the Election Commission, Mysuru, in getting more than 1,000 youngsters from Degree Colleges in city enrolled as new voters. My services have been appreciated with recorded entries in the Office of the District Election Officer, Mysuru.

– M.Vasanth Kumar, Convener, Voters Awareness Movement, Tilaknagar, 28.8.2018

