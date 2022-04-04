Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project: Take action against NICE for unilateral toll hike

April 4, 2022

Cancel Cabinet approval permitting toll collection: Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP Government for turning a blind eye to the toll increased by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Ltd. (NICE) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP).

In a series of letters (dated Jan. 21, Feb. 6 and Apr. 2) to Bommai, and also addressing a press conference yesterday, Deve Gowda asked, “Why is the State Government not revoking the Cabinet approval granted to NICE to collect toll on a bituminous pavement, given that they have failed to fulfil contractual obligations.”

He stated that the Supreme Court has categorically held that no residential developments are permissible on the lands acquired and handed over to the company or its assignee for the toll road.

“All the 6,999 acres of toll road lands would revert in toto to the State Government at the end of the concession period of 30 years. It is not clear why the State Government has not taken action in accordance with the law to cancel the sale deed executed in favour of the company in respect of toll road lands,” he added.

“The company has violated all norms to increase toll unilaterally. Despite the House Committee report in 2016 against collection of toll by the company, toll collection continues. Between 2016 and 2022, the company has collected a toll of about Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 3 crore daily,” he said.

“Has any official gone to the spot to inspect? Ministers also did not provide appropriate answers in the Legislative Council during a debate on the road issue recently. NICE has failed to fulfil its obligation to convert the toll road to rigid pavement in accordance with the technical requirements,” he said.

Pointing out at the transfer of land from NICE to BMRCL for Namma Metro work, he urged the Government to cancel the sale deed for 41 acres in Komanaghatta village made in favour of NICE.

He demanded that the Government order an inquiry over officials responsible for payment of Rs. 14 crore compensation to the company for non-FWA (Frame Work Agreement) lands acquired for Namma Metro project.

The BMICP was cleared in 1995 when Deve Gowda was the Karnataka CM. The project led to a power struggle as allegations were thrown back and forth between the first family of the JD(S) and NICE promoter and former Congress MLA from Bidar Ashok Kheny.

The NICE corridor connects the southern part of Bengaluru to the northern parts on the outskirts. It was also meant to construct the road till Mysuru.