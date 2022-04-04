State has exceeded target in tax collection by Rs. 9,500 cr.: CM
News, Top Stories

State has exceeded target in tax collection by Rs. 9,500 cr.: CM

April 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Maintaining that the State has exceeded tax collection target by Rs. 9,500 crore in the financial year 2021-22, Chief Minister  Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that more efforts will be made to bring fiscal discipline back on tracks.

Replying to a debate on annual grant demands of various departments in the Legislature  session recently, Bommai said that the revenue target (2021-22) was fixed at Rs.1,19,552 crore. But at the end of the financial year, the revenue collection stood at Rs.9,500 crore more than the set target despite the COVID pandemic, he said adding that the measures taken to plug loopholes  and overcome shortcomings in the tax system was responsible for this.

Pointing out that an additional revenue of Rs.2,000 crore was collected by the Excise Department, the CM said that more than Rs.6,000 crore revenue  was generated under non-taxation heads and due to reduction in 10 percent stamp duty.

Asserting that the State Government is working overtime to ensure augmentation of its own sources of income, independent of the Centre’s GST compensation, Bommai said that more measures are in the pipeline for bringing a more stricter fiscal discipline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching