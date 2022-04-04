Projects are like a Godsend boon: Dr. Veerendra Heggade

April 4, 2022

Chinakurali (Pandavapura taluk): Maintaining that projects, plans and programmes introduced by the Government or any organisations are like a Godsend boon for the people, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade appealed the public to make good use of these programmes.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Sadhana Samavesha,’ where he also handed over a rejuvenated lake at a programme jointly organised by Sri Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane, Kere Punaschetana Vyavasthapana Samiti and Union Bank of India at Chinakurali in Pandavapura taluk on Thursday.

Asking the public not to let go any opportunity for seeking benefits under various Government schemes and initiatives, Dr. Veerendra Heggade said that it is happy to note that the people of Mandya have made good use of funds and loans.

Stressing on the need for everyone to grab all opportunities that come in the way, he said that ‘Annadaana,’ ‘Abhaya Daana,’ ‘Aushada Daana’ and ‘Vidya Daana’ are among the biggest of all ‘Daanas.’

Noting that Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Samsthe has over 50 lakh membership, Dr. Heggade highlighted the objectives of the Samsthe for resolving issues bothering the public.

Pointing out that the Samsthe has 2,40,000 membership in Mandya district, he said that members from Pandavapura taluk alone have saved Rs.12 crore. He reiterated that the people must make judicious use of loans availed by them and get economically empowered.

Melukote MLA and former Minister C.S. Puttaraju in his address, said that Dr. Veerendra Heggade has been striving for the rejuvenation and development of lakes across Karnataka. Asserting that all lakes in Pandavapura taluk will be rejuvenated with help from Dharmasthala Gramaabhivruddhi Samsthe, he said that Honaganhalli Lake and several other lakes coming under Sunkathonnur Gram Panchayat have either been rejuvenated or developed.

All other lakes and water bodies in the taluk will be developed in the coming days, he added.

Puttaraju also recalled Dr. Heggade’s visit to Bebi Betta 16 years ago, when he attended a mass marriage programme and blessed the couples who entered into wedlock.

Former ZP member Nagamma Puttaraju, Union Bank of India DGM Jyothi Krishnan, Dharmasthala Planning Institute Regional Director P. Gangadhar Pai and others were present.

Earlier, Dr. Veerendra Heggade was brought in a grand procession to the stage programme.