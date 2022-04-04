Rejuvenated Alanahalli Lake handed over to administration
April 4, 2022

Mysuru: The Alanahalli Lake in city, which was rejuvenated and developed jointly by Asian Paints, IIT For IIT and Credit-I under ‘Namma Jala Bhadrate’ sub-plan, was handed over to the local administration on Thursday.

The Lake was desilted and cleared of all garbage, construction debris and plastic wastes in a period of two months, at a cost of about Rs. 8 lakh.

A total of 4,214 loads of desilted mud was transported in tractors to farmlands in neighbouring villages such as Chikkahalli, Vajamangala, Dandikere, Alanahalli and Bhugathagalli, for use of farmers. Asian Paints Assistant General Manager Kamal Chauda, Mysuru TP EO Ramesh, MNREGA officer Raghunath, Alanahalli GP PDO Ravi, Credit-I Managing Trustee Dr. M.P. Varsha M.P. Varsha, Kiran Robert, Ashwathi Joshi and others were present.

