Bent sections of retaining wall rectified on NH-275 in Mandya 

October 20, 2024

MP Yaduveer inspects work; asks NHAI engineers to ensure safety

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited two locations along the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 that have raised safety concerns, as sections of the retaining wall near Hale Boodanoor village and Induvalu in Mandya taluk were found to be bent.

Accompanied by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Yaduveer was assured that the necessary maintenance work on the walls had been completed, with the officials stating there was no need for public concern.

During his inspection, Yaduveer instructed the officials to take additional precautions to prevent such incidents from recurring and emphasised the importance of thorough maintenance. He also received complaints about drainage issues on certain road sections and directed the officials to address them promptly.

On Oct. 16, Star of Mysore published a report titled ‘20 months after Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway opens… Retaining wall slants, raising safety concerns,’ which highlighted the issue.

Speaking to the reporters, Yaduveer stressed the significance of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway project, describing it as a gift to the region’s people under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government.

“Ensuring the safety of this road is of utmost priority. Based on reports from the NHAI and media, I visited the site to gather firsthand information. The necessary repairs and maintenance have been completed, and the road is now fully safe, as confirmed by officials. I will always stand by the people of my Constituency, and any concerns, big or small, will be addressed until resolved,” he said.