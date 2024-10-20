‘Implement internal reservation before filling up backlog vacancies’

October 20, 2024

City advocate Arunkumar files writ petition in High Court seeking stay on appointments

Bengaluru: Advocate S. Arunkumar of Pragabhi Associates, Mysuru, has filed a writ petition in High Court seeking a stay on government appointments till the internal reservation was implemented by the State Government.

In the writ petition, advocate Arunkumar has named the State Government’s Chief Secretary; Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare; Secretary, Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission and Commissioner, Department of Social Welfare as the respondents.

Addressing the media persons at Bangalore Press Club, Arunkumar said the State Government making appointments to backlog vacancies related to Scheduled Castes is a violation of law considering the Supreme Court order and Sadashiva Commission Report.

“We have sought the cancellation of all backlog appointments from Aug. 1, 2024 in our writ petition. The State Government must consider the Supreme Court’s order and the recommendations of Sadashiva Commission while filling up the vacancies. Despite, Supreme Court granting powers to implement the internal reservation, the State Government has not implemented the Apex Court’s order.

The Karnataka Samajika Nyaya Para Vedike (Karnataka Forum for Social Justice) has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to call for an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss about the implementation of internal reservation,” he said. Advocates M. Shivakumar, L. Rajendra and M. Dasaiah were present.