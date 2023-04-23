Betting gathers pace ahead of elections

April 23, 2023

Cash, agricultural land, sheep, goats, tractors, bikes — all at stake in Srirangapatna

By Vinay Karekura

Srirangapatna: With less than a month to go for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the political betting industry has become active, especially in the hinterland where villagers have been indulging in widespread betting to predict the winners. People are betting cash, precious agricultural land, livestock including sheep, goats, cows and oxen, tractors and even bikes on the outcome of the elections.

At the centre of the betting business is Arakere Hobli in Srirangapatna with a population of over 10,000 people. Arakere is witnessing the highest number of betting and the stakes are high this time around. While in the previous elections, betting with cash, bikes and gold was common, this time, villagers are betting on goats and sheep.

Notably, for the last 30 to 40 years, Arakere village has emerged as a leader in election betting and the villagers are known to predict the winning horses much before the actual voting and counting.

In the Srirangapatna Constituency this time, sitting MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah of the JD(S) is battling it out with former MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda of the Congress party.

Interestingly, the families of Ravindra Srikantaiah and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda live in Arakere, paving way for a high-voltage battle. This time, Induvalu Sachchidananda of the BJP, a local candidate, too is competing to win the electoral battle. Though many are predicting a straight fight between Ravindra Srikantaiah and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, indications are likely that it will be a triangular fight with Sachchidananda too wielding considerable influence.

In the last election, Ravindra Srikantaiah won by a margin of more than 44,000 votes, defeating Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda. This time, Ravindra Srikantaiah is seeking votes on the development plank, based on the infrastructural works done by him while Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda too will seek voter support based on the rapport he has with local villagers and also the past public welfare works.

Induvalu Sachchidananda of the BJP will also seek support from people projecting the development initiatives of the ‘double-engine’ Government showcasing projects like the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway passing through Srirangapatna. Sachchidananda is also planning to get noted Kannada actors ‘Sandalwood Stars’ to canvass for him and this is likely to increase his vote share.

While the family of Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda represented Srirangapatna seven times mainly from the Janata Parivar (he joined Congress later), Ravindra Srikantaiah and his family represented the constituency thrice.

Betting in favour of candidates is everyday talk now and full of rustic flavour. Some youths have even taken social media to bet and some locals are doing it within their villages. When it comes to betting goats and sheep, party flags are tied to their neck region for differentiation.

These cloth flags will not be removed till the day of counting. The animals will be exchanged later after the election results are declared and the winner can take them home. Apart from tying the flag, other markings with paint are also done on the animals to ensure that the animals are identified and numbered as per the betting requirements.

Agricultural land up to half-acre or one acre is being offered as bets by the supporters of Ravindra Srikantaiah and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda. As of now, there is a betting cash movement of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. This amount will see an increase after the May 10 voting day. Interestingly, when a bet is placed in favour of a particular candidate, it is done in the presence of village elders. The exact terms and conditions of the bet are discussed and the exact sheep or goat, bike or scooter or land is identified and marked.

And generally, when a word is spoken or a promise is made in front of the elders, there is no question of reneging later and in the hinterland, it is a matter of prestige and integrity.