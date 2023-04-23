Amit Shah’s Gundlupet road show tomorrow
News

Amit Shah’s Gundlupet road show tomorrow

April 23, 2023

Prior to road show, he will visit Chamundi Hill Temple between 10 am and 10.30 am

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru city tomorrow and will fly to Gundlupet to take part in a road show organised for the Gundlupet party candidate C.S. Niranjan Kumar. The tentative tour programme of Amit Shah is as follows: He will arrive in Bengaluru at 9.30 pm today and will stay overnight at the Taj West End Hotel. He will leave from HAL Airport in a chopper at 8.55 am tomorrow and will arrive at Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli at 9.45 am. From there, he will travel by road to Chamundi Hill, where he will visit Chamundeshwari Temple and have the darshan of the presiding deity between 10 am and 10.30 am.

At 10.35 am, Amit Shah will leave Chamundi Hill and arrive at Mysore Airport at 10.50 am. He will then fly to Gundlupet in the chopper at 10.55 am and land at Gundlupet Helipad at 11.20 am. From there, he will participate in the road show with Gundlupet Constituency Party candidate C.S. Niranjan Kumar from D. Devaraj Urs Stadium until the IB Circle from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Amit Shah will leave Gundlupet Helipad in a chopper at 12.40 pm and land at Alur Stadium Helipad in Hassan at 1.40 pm. He will travel by road to Sakleshpur Constituency at 1.45 pm and have lunch at Hotel Alur between 1.50 pm and 2.20 pm.

At 2.25 pm, the Union Home Minister will take part in a road show with Sakleshpur candidate Cement Manjunath from Alur Stadium to Konepete, Alur, Sakleshpur Constituency. He will arrive by road at Alur Stadium Helipad at 3.30 pm. Amit Shah will then fly in a chopper to Mysuru at 3.35 pm and land at Mysuru Airport at 4.35 pm. He will fly to Hubballi on a special flight at 4.40 pm and land at the Hubballi Airport at 5.40 pm. He will stay overnight in Hubballi.

