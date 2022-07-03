Fearless tusker Abhimanyu helps Forest staff capture tiger hiding in banana plantation

July 3, 2022

Big cat had seriously injured two farmers

Gundlupet: The tiger, which had attacked and seriously injured two farmers while they were working in their field near Lakkipura, bordering Gopalaswamy Forest Range of Bandipur Reserve Forest yesterday, was captured this morning with the help of jumbo Abhimanyu, the combing specialist.

Yesterday, when farmer Gaviappa was working in his field, the tiger attacked a cow and killed it at the field of one Channappa. Gaviappa, who heard the cries of the cow, rushed to the spot, only to be attacked by the tiger. Gaviappa too retaliated and struck the tiger with a machete and screamed for help.

When others rushed to the aid of Gaviappa, the tiger is said to have entered the banana plantation of Gaviappa and stayed put there. Photos and videos of the tiger hiding in the banana plantation were captured by the crowd who had assembled and they have gone viral on social media.

The tiger has also attacked one Shekar, a farmer, resident of Gopalapura and has injured him severely on his back and legs.

Forest Department officials and staff, who rushed to the spot, tried to disperse the crowd and as it had become dark, the operation to capture the tiger was suspended and Forest staff was deployed around the tiger’s hiding spot to prevent it from straying into human habitat. The Forest staff had kept a watch on the tiger overnight.

Today morning, the operation resumed at about 6.15 and combing specialist Abhimanyu was summoned from Rampura Elephant Camp to assist the Forest and Police personnel.

Abhimanyu traced the tiger hiding in the banana plantation and veterinarian Dr. Waseem fired a tranquilliser shot rendering the tiger unconscious within a few minutes.

The tiger was then captured using nets and will be shifted to Chamundi Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli, Mysuru, where it will be treated for the wounds. Sources said that the tiger would be released back into the forest once it recovers.

More than 50 Forest and Police personnel took part in the operation.