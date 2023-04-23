Govt. officials give lame excuses to skip poll duty

April 23, 2023

Some complain of giddiness, fear of handling pressure while others use political connections to evade duty

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Elections are a key component of democracy and many believe that they should be celebrated with enthusiasm. However, it is not only the responsibility of citizens to participate by voting and promoting the importance of India’s democratic system, but also the duty of every election official and staff and they must understand the fundamentals of their role in conducting the election and fulfil their responsibilities.

Unfortunately, as the May 10 polling day is fast approaching, Government officers and staff, regardless of their position, are making feeble excuses to avoid assigned duties for the big day.

From the Presiding Officer to the Assistant Presiding Officer, the Polling Officer to the Assistant Polling Officer, and hundreds of other officers and staff, many have already applied to the Returning Officers (RO) of their respective Assembly Constituencies, seeking exemption from election duty.

Despite having aired their grievances, they are not content to sit idly by. Instead, they have been relentlessly pursuing the Returning Officers, attempting to convince them to exempt them from their assigned duties, training programmes and other tasks.

They have even submitted substantiating documents such as medical certificates, wedding invitations, naming and house warming ceremony invitations, journey tickets, admission tickets for their children, and several other documents in an effort to support their requests for exemption.

Displaying political clout

Taking it a step further, some individuals have been using their connections with key political leaders such as Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officers to exert pressure on those in charge. They do this by making phone calls to influence those who matter. There are also those who have been parading around with bandages covering their legs and hands, in an attempt to plead their case.

Not willing to budge, the officers who are determined to skip duty, albeit with permission are short of beseeching before their higher-ups and are coming out with stereotypic reasons such as going on a family trip with children who are done with exams, some important work in the outstation, along with train and bus reservation slips to prove their claims.

Other reasons cited include feeding milk to new-born babies, taking care of bedridden parents, having a fracture in hands or legs, suffering from conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney and cardiac-related ailments, frequent urination, food allergies, insomnia and other family obligations.

500 exemption applications

The District Administration has received over 500 applications from polling staff in 11 Assembly constituencies in Mysuru district, which has become a headache for Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO). “Genuine reasons like staff who have children less than six months old, who are pregnant or have serious ailments, who are bedridden, or have a wedding or house warming ceremony on the day of voting, or have the responsibility of taking care of bedridden parents with no one else to help them may be considered for exemption on humanitarian grounds,” Dr. Rajendra said.

“Buses will be arranged to transport polling staff to polling booths, and arrangements for food, accommodation, drinking water, toilets, and security will be made at the polling stations. In addition to their salary, separate honorarium will be given to those who discharge their election duties. Despite all these facilities being provided, if employees try to avoid their duties, it is nothing but cheating themselves,” he added.

Some flimsy excuses

I can’t handle work pressure and will fall unconscious due to tension and giddiness.” This is how a Polling Officer deputed for duty at Chamaraja Assembly Constituency has reasoned in his requisition letter. Another has stated, “I have three months left for superannuation and want to be at peace. Please relieve me from election duty.

‘Only genuine cases will be exempted’

Election duty is considered a sacred service and an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience. One should participate in it with enthusiasm and affection rather than resorting to lame excuses to avoid it. If it is genuinely difficult, such staff members will not be compelled to participate. However, those in Government services should not refrain from election duty. —Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer