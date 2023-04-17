Battle for Ballot at Varuna Constituency: BJP’s Somanna files nomination accompanied by CM Bommai
News

April 17, 2023

Nanjangud: The high stakes political battle between Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of the Congress and Housing Minister V. Somanna of the BJP in Varuna Assembly segment of Mysuru district, the home Constituency of Siddharamaiah, shot off today with BJP candidate Somanna filing his nomination papers from Varuna at Taluk Panchayat Office in Nanjangud Taluk this noon, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He submitted the papers to Returning Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty, Chief Administrative Officer, MMC&RI along with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and BJP leader Sadananda.

Earlier, CM Bommai launched the poll campaign for Somanna by addressing a mega rally at Golur Circle on Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar road, in which thousands of people took part.

Addressing the rally, MP Sreenivasa Prasad, who was the first Speaker, said that he would do all he can to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Somanna. 

Maintaining that the people are upset with the false promises of the Congress, Prasad hoped that the BJP would retain power with an absolute majority this time. He further said that Varuna has earned nationwide attention as it is a key Constituency in which Somanna is taking on Congress leader Siddharamaiah, who is a CM aspirant, at his home turf, where the Congress has never lost.

Somanna, who is also the declared candidate for Chamarajanagar, would file his nomination papers there on Apr. 19. Congress candidate Siddharamaiah too will file his papers from Varuna on Apr. 19.

