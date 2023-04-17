Show of strength: Candidates take out procession before filing nominations

April 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The city was a sea of humanity this morning as thousands of party workers representing different parties hit the streets as most candidates took out a grand procession as a show of their strength before filing their nomination papers at the respective Office of the Returning Officer (RO).

Chamundeshwari MLA and JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD) took out a mammoth procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate to the Taluk Office at Nazarbad where he filed his nomination papers.

Thousands of his supporters had gathered from different parts of Chamundeshwari Constituency in bikes and other vehicles at the temple, where GTD offered prayers to the deity. He also garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Town Hall premises from where he went in a procession standing in an open vehicle and waved at his supporters all through the route.

At the Taluk Office, GTD presented his nomination papers to Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai, the RO for Chamundeshwari Constituency. Throughout the procession, GTD was accompanied by City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, Hunsur JD(S) candidate G.D. Harish Gowda, who is the son of GTD, Corporator SBM Manju and others.

Tight security

Police had provided tight security around Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and all through the procession route. The Mobile Command Centre vehicle attached to the city Police was stationed at a vantage point close to the temple for capturing images of public and vehicular movement.

Chamundeshwari Congress candidate files nomination

Congress candidate for Chamundeshwari Constituency Mavinahalli Siddegowda too filed his nomination papers later in the afternoon after taking out a grand procession of his supporters from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to the Taluk Office.

Though thousands had gathered for the rally, the Traffic Police saw to it that there was no disruption of vehicular and pedestrian movement in city.

Chamaraja BJP candidate L. Nagendra taking out a procession along with MP Pratap Simha, party leaders and hundreds of workers before submitting nomination papers this morning.

Chamaraja BJP candidate L. Nagendra

Chamaraja BJP candidate and MLA L. Nagendra submitted his nomination papers to MCC Commissioner and Returning Officer G. Lakshmikantha Reddy at the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road. Ahead of filing the papers, Nagendra took out a huge procession along with bike rally from Raghavendraswamy Mutt near Shantala theatre on N.S. Road to the MCC Office.

Earlier, Nagendra, accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar and other leaders sought the blessings of Sri Raghavendraswamy at the Mutt.

NR BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy

Narasimharaja (NR) BJP candidate Satish (Sandesh Swamy) presented his nomination papers to S.G. Manjunath Singh, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Mysuru, who is the RO for NR Constituency at the Office of the Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports in Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad, at the auspicious time of 12.05 pm. He was accompanied by City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa and party leaders Bhanuprakash, Anil Thomas and B.P. Manjunath.

NR BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy seen with City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, BJP leaders B. Siddaraju, B.P. Manjunath and others before taking out a rally.

Earlier, Sandesh Swamy took out a huge procession from Huliyamma temple in Kyatamaranahalli to the stadium.

KR Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar

Not to be left behind, KR Constituency Congress candidate and former MLA M.K. Somashekar too took out a colourful rally from Ramalingeshwara temple in Vidyaranyapuram to the MCC Main Office accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes.

Somashekar presented his papers to P. Ravikumar, CESC General Manager, who is the RO for K.R. Constituency.

Expenditure Observers keep vigil

With candidates of major political parties taking out mega rallies ahead of filing their nomination papers, Poll Expenditure Observers deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), have a busy job in hand in keeping tab on the election expenditures incurred by the candidates and to take necessary action in case of excess expenditures and poll code violations.

Why many nominations on Apr. 17?

Political activities have gained momentum with many candidates in Mysuru filing their nominations today (Monday, Apr. 17).

As per Election Commi-ssion notification, the last date for filing nominations is Apr. 20. To ensure victory in the hustings, candidates are opting for auspicious dates to file nominations and Apr. 17 is one such auspicious day to file the papers after visiting the places of worship.

Based on the advice from their astrologers and priests, candidates have finalised Apr. 17 as nomination filing day as it is a good day and the ideal time to hand over the papers is between 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Many candidates are set to avoid the last date because of the solar eclipse on Apr. 20 (Amavasya). Other important date during this period is Apr. 19.