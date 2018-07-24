GTD inspects Maharani’s Science College
Mysuru:  Even as Maharani’s Science College students staged a demo about 10 days ago seeking better facilities, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) visited the College for the second time in a week this morning.

The Minister was accompanied by Higher Education Commissioner Manjula, Secretary Rajkumar Khatri, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha and other officials.

As the Minister was going round the College, students from Arts, Commerce and Science streams complained to the Minister about the lack of basic amenities such as hygienic toilets, shortage of classrooms, ill-equipped laboratories, etc.

After finding that the College campus was too congested for thousands of students enrolled with the College, the Minister directed MUDA Commissioner to identify a five acre plot for construction of a new Arts College, which can accommodate hundreds of students.

Some students complained of the arrogance of the College Principal Channabasavegowda, when the Minister, after taking the Principal to task, advised him to give a patient hearing to the issues raised by the students.

