Free bus passes only for Government School and College students
News

Ramanagaram:  “It is being contemplated to provide free bus passes to only students of government schools and colleges,” announced Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK).

Addressing a JD(S) Convention at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district yesterday, he  contended that free bus passes were not needed for students who obtain admission in private schools paying lakhs of rupees as donation. He asked BJP not to politicise the issue utilising ABVP, adding that he too was adept in politics. He opined that TV channels were unnecessarily blowing the bus pass issue and questioned the ethics of Media.

Kumaraswamy asserted that after JD(S)-Congress coalition Government came to power, he, as the Chief Minister, had never assured free bus passes for all students though it was promised by the previous Congress  Government.

July 24, 2018

